Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Women\'s Own Report

Handloom reaches different height

Handloom reaches different height

In honor of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday and Bangladesh's 50th year, HerNet TV hosted an inclusive journey of empowered women, designers, and artisans through the lenses of local heritage pride of Bangladeshi handloom at Le Meridian Hotel, Dhaka, Bangladesh on November 29.
Dr. Dipu Moni, Education Minister, was present as chief guest at the event while the special guests Information State Minister Dr. Murad Hassan M.P, Atiqul Islam, Mayor of Dhaka North, keynote speakers-- Aroma Dutta, M.P, Khushi Kabir, Sara Zaker and guest of honor Nil Kamal Basak were also present.
 There were also several VIPs, including Nathalie Chuard, Swiss Ambassador, Alexandra Berg Von Linde, Swedish Ambassador, UAE, Deputy Ambassador of European Union and many others.
Founder and CEO of HerNet TV and the organizer of the following event, Alisha Pradhan began her remarks by thanking country's Education Minister, Dr. Dipu Moni, for attending the occasion. She also welcomed the event's VIP attendees, as well as the 75 notable women and fashion designers included in the documentary. She stated that HerNet TV is the only television network in the world that caters to women and transgender people. She went on to announce the debut of HerNet magazine and finished her speech by welcoming all the guests in the beautiful event that she organized with her hard work and dedication.
In the following event Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, said, the name 'Bongo konnar Tantprem' is as beautiful as today's event. She continued, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina loves handloom and all of our traditions and culture because, like her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she loves her nation. As a result, she is a fan of handloom crafts and acts as a brand ambassador for handloom sarees in Bangladesh. She went on to highlight how Bangladesh is progressing day by day, and how our Prime Minister is carrying out the Father of the Nation's ambition. She also discussed women's empowerment and how women are now in charge of the globe and our own country. She went on to say that empowering women may shift the world's whole predicament.
On the other hand, the BGMEA President Faruq Hassan said, Handloom is a magnificent aspect of our culture and history and today's event has highlighted this very beautifully. He then stated that also 2021 is a fantastic year for us since it is the 50th anniversary of our country's independence, and our country has been upgraded from a low-income country to a middle-income one. He even said that as a representative of the BGMEA, he want to commit to bringing handloom craft into the export market. He pledged that he would follow his word, and that handloom will be a part of our export business in the future.
Alisha Pradhan was the writer and director of Bangokonnar Tantaprem documentary fashion film and organized the event with the partnership of Amishee Fine Jewelery, Le Meridian Hotel Dhaka, Chondon Express, Marcopolo and freedom.
There were also Makeup Partners - Prive by Nahila Hedayet and Red Beauty Studio & Salon.


