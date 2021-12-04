

Rehana Maryam Noor and the rest



This writing tries to appreciate the above-mentioned female characters from the majority and minority viewpoints developed by Gilles Deleuze and Félix Guattari, in their seminal work, A Thousand Plateaus: Capitalism and Schizophrenia (1980 in French). Deleuze and Guattari try to categorise gender roles from a political viewpoint that is quite opposite to the biologically characterised gender role.



According to Deleuze and Guattari, the difference between the majoritarian and minoritarian is not quantitative in nature. The majoritarian stands for the standard of everything, the constant, and one who creates as well as follows the system is called a man (irrespective of their sexual or gender identities) because he is a part of the system. Annie,Mimi, and principal (despite being female characters) would be considered as men as far as the concept of the majoritarian is concerned. On the other hand, the minority (a woman) stands for the subsystems that challenge the homogenous system by being creative. There is nothing constant about a minoritarian; it's always the process of becoming. For example, Rehana is a woman, a minoritarian.



Firstly, Mimi's act of denying that she copied during an exam, secondly, Annie's act of remaining silent about sexual assault, and finally, Principal's act of not accepting Rehana's accusation of a sexual assault against Arefin--these three acts are of female characters but their actions don't challenge the exploratory system instead their activities are contributing to continuing the exploitation. Because of all these, they would be considered as the majority or men.



On the other hand, Rehana's approach to Mimi's false allegation that she is expelled with no proper evidence, her support for Annie after being sexually assaulted by Arefin, and finally accusing Arefin of sexually assaulting Rehana(although it was a false accusation) --these acts suggest that Rehana a minority member , a woman, who constantly tried to fight against different types of exploitation and discrimination.



Finally, Saad's Rehana Maryam Noor is one of the best films that I watched so far in 2021. But the story, after Rehana gets hospitalised, seems to be a separate part of the film because her personal life was narrated as a part of the happenings for a long time. Since the last part looked like an independent story, it somewhat lessens the significance of the college-related events. It would have been a more engaging experience if the post-hospitalised story was narrated within the story of the college.



Overall, the experience was overwhelming because of the incorporation of acting, editing, and filming. But I was most touched by its unique background score.

















