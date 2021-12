The golden stick has lost many days ago

Yet, all convincing dawn is surrounding

The shell of the silver stick

All sensitive Kankabatis become oblivious while

The canvas of Dalim Kumar is scratched with the trident,

And also his memories from time-to-time

Kankabati is on her way to the glittering-spring as usual

Accepting the style of gorgeous change.



The poet is an essayist and literary critic