It's raining outside,

Feeling the cloudburst in my mind.



It's going to amaze me with new hopes,

And refresh my mind with fresh thoughts.

Even if I'm scared of thunder,

But the sound of rain is gonna

blow my mind with no wonders.



The sound of nature is healing me bold,

The voice is arresting me in a fantasy world.



I enjoy this virtual world,

It gives me a break from this cruel existence.

I stay away from all the anxiety and tension,

Also, some bliss that I'm blessed

to see in my dream

Those felicity can't easily be mentioned.



That's how I keep going further

keeping torment in one side,

And dictation on the other.









