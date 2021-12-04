Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 December, 2021, 1:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Cloudburst

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Mysha Spark

It's raining outside,
Feeling the cloudburst in my mind.

It's going to amaze me with new hopes,
And refresh my mind with fresh thoughts.
Even if I'm scared of thunder,
But the sound of rain is gonna
blow my mind with no wonders.

The sound of nature is healing me bold,
The voice is arresting me in a fantasy world.

I enjoy this virtual world,
It gives me a break from this cruel existence.
I stay away from all the anxiety and tension,
Also, some bliss that I'm blessed
to see in my dream
Those felicity can't easily be mentioned.

That's how I keep going further
keeping torment in one side,
And dictation on the other.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kankabati
Cloudburst
Meaning of life
Essence of motherly love
Two Bengali short stories by Banaful
Cloudburst
Kaleidoscopic View
The Spooks of Rajendrapur Ghostly Mansion


Latest News
Tigers face off Pakistan in 2nd Test for elusive victory
Peace Conference testimony of Bangladesh's commitment to global security: FM
Iran nuclear talks set for pause: state media
Total eclipse of the sun Saturday
Omicron strain not causing severe illness for vaccinated: SA minister
With Omicron on the doorstep, Bangladesh announces new travel rules
WHO urges Asia-Pacific countries to ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections
Ivy gets AL's nomination in Narayanganj city polls
Cyclone Jawad to hit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh coasts Saturtday
Bangladesh refuses to think much about Mirpur pitch
Most Read News
KUET declared closed, students asked to vacate halls
Armed man arrested outside UN headquarters
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
NZ captain Williamson out of rain-delayed India Test
Ganaforum's new president Montu, general seretary Subrata
Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi speaks at a press rnconference
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand: Southee
Japan to cooperate BD in setting up automobile factory: Envoy
NU VC condoles death of Nat’l Prof Rafiqul Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft