It's not like that life wind always blows according to your desire.

Obstacles will come, but remember that you are special.

Sometimes you find that life sees there is no destiny.

But you are sent from the sky for a special purpose and nurture it.

Your life, your purpose, your destiny and your desire all are in your hand.

Gifted from the sky and surrounded by the wind of attainments.

Be yourself and explore the meaning of life.