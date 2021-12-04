Essence of motherly love

Burdened heavily by the weight of my books and voices of my growing stomach demands an immediate craving for the food as soon as I reach home. My first step install me with satisfaction as I am welcomed by the aroma of my mother's homemade delicacies, just made nicely and garnished with loads of love especially for her hungry child.

Immediately, I threw my bag, cross the room, clean myself up and run to the table where my fresh and tempting food waits for me with open arms. Without waiting, I take the first bite of the still hot paratha wrapping it in the mouthwatering chicken curry. All my pain, all my tiredness would leave in a jiffy. All my senses enticed with a sudden feeling of happiness. I finish it like that one hungry dog that had seen food for the first time.

But now looking back at those memories, sitting alone in my room with an empty stomach fills my mind with nostalgia, I just wish that when I open the door of my room, I see my mother holding a plate in her hand with food just prepared for me. I wish she relaxes this hunger both for the taste of her food and the satisfaction it brought to me, looking at my mother's beautiful face after a long tiring day.

I still remember how at times, my exhaustions used to overpower me and I just used to push the plate away and avoid conversion with my mother. When I look back, I feel guilty for the moments I missed, and mother's eternal love which knew no boundaries. As she caressed my forehead enlightening my belief that there's always a person with eternal love, I will find when all the doors are shut, when there's nothing I can trust, I will find her with me.



The writer is a blogger &

culinary Artist





















