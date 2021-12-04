

Two Bengali short stories by Banaful

(Balai Chand Mukhopadhyay is an Indian born great Bengali fiction writer. He is famously known by his pen name Banaful. He used pen name just to avoid severe criticism from the part of his teachers and radical critics)



Some are peeling off the bark and boiling it.

Some are pounding the leaves on grinding stones.

A small number is frying them in heating oil too.

Helpful for Scab, Tinea, Sore. Panacea for skin disease.

Many a person also eat the green leaves. Just eat them raw or, sometimes mixing with Brinjal. It is excellent for the liver.

A lot of people munch the tender branch keep the teeth healthy. Ayurvedic practitioners sing them with commendations.

Wise people become happy to see them grow besides houses.

They say--- 'Nim (Neem leaves) breeze is precious, whatsoever do not cut it down.'

They spare it, however, take no care.

Gradually garbage surrounds.

Somebody exquisitely barricades them with stones--- that are like another form of garbage.

Suddenly, one day an uncanny man emerged and gazed at the Neem tree with admiration. Didn't peel off the bark, didn't pluck the leaves, didn't pull down any twig, just stared steadily being mesmerized.

And uttered- 'bah, how beautiful the leaves are how graceful! Even the beautiful bunches of flowers look great. It seems like a constellation has descended from the blue sky upon this sea of green. Bah-'

He stared for a moment and left.

Not a Vaidya (ayurvedic doctor) but a poet.

The Neem tree wished to leave with the man. But couldn't. The root is so deeply rooted inside the soil now. It indeed remained standing amidst the garbage behind the house.



Just like the condition of the mild and skilled-at-household-chores wife of that house.

The blue sky, an unruffled breeze, beautiful flowers, though my name is Niharranjan, I somehow got married to a village girl named Khantomoni of Pakra, and at the turn of the year, she gave birth to a girl and named it-Buchi. I slightly objected to this type of naming. People of my house and villagers revealed the truth against my objection, it's a black ugly girl, will you call it flower-bud? Your abnormal thinking---



The girl is indeed ugly. Not like that color is black only, one eye is small another is big too, looks somewhat peculiarly foolish and dumb as well, and always salivates. Can't call it a flower bud at least, that's right. Two years passed by.



Khantomoni took Buchi to her father's house. That was Sunday, nobody was at any work, and they're rather discussing various matters sitting on the Chandimondop. Abruptly, I became their subject matter.



Nripen said, see the fate of Nihar! Got not only a girl but a grotesque one-

Shyam Bose said, can't agree more! Has to be embarrassed to the fullest while arranging a marriage! It'll really be a matter of money.



Taking two puffs of tobacco, HaruKhuru voiced, hey brothers, in these days' money does not solve everything. People want money, along with beauty. Two odd size eyes have brought more trouble, what the hell -



Everyone is deeply obsessed.

In the meantime, a postman came and delivered a letter to me.

Nripen asked whose letter?



After having finished reading the letter, I muttered, Bou (wife) penned down-Buchi died. Yesterday.



The translator teaches English Literature at Daffodil International University























