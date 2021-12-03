Prime accused killed in ‘gunfight’

CUMILLA, Dec 2: The prime accused in the Cumilla ward councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel murder case was killed in a gunfight in Sadar upazila in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shah Alam, son of Janu Mia of Sujanagar upazila. Two policemen also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire, according to officials.

Acting on a tip-off, a

local police team along with some detectives conducted a raid in the Chanpur Ratnabati Gumti Beribadh area of Sadar upazila around 1.30am, said Anwarul Azim, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station.

Spotting the cops, Alam and his accomplices opened fire, forcing the cops to retaliate. Alam sustained bullet wounds in the exchange of fire, while the others managed to escape.

Alam was rushed to Cumilla Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

"Two cops also received bullet wounds in the gunfight. One gun and some bullets were recovered from the spot," the OC said.

On Monday, two more accused -- Md Sabbir Hossain and Sajon -- in the murder case were killed in a gunfight, according to the police.

On November 22, Sohel, Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) councillor of Ward-17, and one of his aides were killed, while four others sustained injuries when gunmen opened fire in his office in Pathuariapara.

Based on his younger brother Syed Rumon's complaint, as many as 21 people, some 10 of them unidentified, were booked by the Kotwali police for the double murder.

So far, a total of five people have been arrested in connection with the crime. -UNB