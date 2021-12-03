Video
Dhaka calls for rightful place of Palestine in UN

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh has made a call for a peaceful solution to Palestine through recognizing independent State of Palestine with rightful place in the United Nations (UN).
"The international community must make genuine efforts to address the
root causes of the Palestinian crisis, and put an end to the Israeli aggression," said Bangladesh Permanent Representative in the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima.
Ambassador Fatima reiterated Bangladesh's unwavering and steadfast support to the just cause of the people of Palestine for an independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian State, with East Jerusalem as its capital, under a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders.
She was speaking at the plenary meeting of the United Nations General
Assembly on the agenda item Question of Palestine on Wednesday, a Foreign Ministry release said.
Fatima called upon the international community to act in a way to achieve a just, lasting, comprehensive and peaceful solution to address the root causes of the Palestinian crisis.
Fatima said Israel's compliance with all international human rights and humanitarian laws, and
relevant UN resolutions, including resolution 2334 (2016) must be ensured.
"The continuation of the Palestinian debate here is a stark reminder of the international community's failure to protect the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people," she added.
She referred to the deteriorating situation in occupied Palestinian territory due to demolitions and seizures of homes and structures, and expulsions, forced displacement and bloodshed of Palestinians by Israeli occupation forces.
Ambassador Fatima said these were blatant disregard to UN resolutions and international human rights and humanitarian law.
The Bangladesh Ambassador said that the culture of impunity must end and the perpetrators of the atrocious crimes committed against the Palestinian civilians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory must be held accountable, the release said.     
She welcomed the ongoing independent, international commission of inquiry to investigate these crimes and also the developments in the International Criminal Court in this regard.


