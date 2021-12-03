Video
C-19 adds 3 more to death toll

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed three more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally now stands 27,986. Some 261 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,576,827.   
Besides, 313 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,541,661 and overall
recovery rate at 97.77, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.24 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.43 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 21,057 samples.


