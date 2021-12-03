Video
Katakhali Mayor Abbas sent to jail

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Staff Correspondent

A Rajshahi court has sent to jail Abbas Ali, Mayor of Katakhali Municipality in Rajshahi, following his arrest on charge of making controversial remarks about the installation of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's mural at the Rajshahi City Gate.
On Thursday, Metropolitan Magistrate Court-2 Judge Shankar
Kumar ordered sending him to jail and set a hearing date on December 5 regarding the 10-day remand prayer submitted by the police and Abbas' bail petition.
RAB arrested Abbas from Ishakha Hotel in the capital on Wednesday morning. After that Boalia Model Police Station sent Abbas Ali to the court.
Mayor Abbas was arrested in a case under the Digital Security Act, filed by Rajshahi Metropolitan Swechchhasebak League President and 13 No Rajshahi City Corporation ward Councilor Abdul Momin.
Three complaints have been lodged against Mayor Abbas Ali in three police stations under the Digital Security Act for his controversial remarks about the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's mural at the Rajshahi City Gate. However, only one complaint has been recorded as a case.
Earlier, Abbas was expelled from the post of Municipal Awami League convener at an emergency meeting of Paba Upazila Awami League at the party office on November 24.
On November 26, the Rajshahi district Awami League recommended to the party's central office for permanent expulsion of Mayor Abbas from the party.
On November 23, an audio of Mayor Abbas spread on social media Facebook. On the night of November 24, three cases were filed against him under the Digital Security Act at Rajpara, Boalia and Chandrima police stations in Rajshahi.


