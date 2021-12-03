Friday’s programmes

The third day-programme of the 100th-year founding anniversary of the Dhaka University (DU) will begin on Friday at the central playground of the university at 4:00pm.

The programme will begin with a discussion meeting at 4:00 pm. Dr Atiur Rahman, the Bangabandhu Chair and an honorary professor of the Department of Development Studies in Dhaka University will preside over the function while Vice Chancellor of University of Colombo, Prof Chandrika N

Wijeyaratne, Sri Lanka, will be present as honorary guest.

AKM Mozammel Haque, Minister for Liberation War Affairs of Bangladesh, Farhad Hossain Masum, State Minister for Public Administration Ministry, Rashed Khan Menon, Member of Parliament, Dr Kazi Khaliquzzaman Ahmed, Honorable Chairman of PKSF will address the session as special guests.

Later, a cultural programme will be organized at 5:00pm. The Department of Theatre and Performance Studies will stage a drama.

Dhaka University Teacher's Association will organize a music programme. And then the band Dalchhut led by Bappa Mazumder will perform.

Fahim Hossain Chowdhury, Sujit Mastafa, Rafiqul Alam and Shuvra Dev will also participate in the programme.







