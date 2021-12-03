Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 December, 2021, 12:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

DU Centenary Celebrations

Friday’s programmes

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Staff Correspondent

The third day-programme of the 100th-year founding anniversary of the Dhaka University (DU) will begin on Friday at the central playground of the university at 4:00pm.
The programme will begin with a discussion meeting at 4:00 pm. Dr Atiur Rahman, the Bangabandhu Chair and an honorary professor of the Department of Development Studies in Dhaka University will preside over the function while Vice Chancellor of University of Colombo, Prof Chandrika N
Wijeyaratne, Sri Lanka, will be present as honorary guest.
AKM Mozammel Haque, Minister for Liberation War Affairs of Bangladesh, Farhad Hossain Masum, State Minister for Public Administration Ministry, Rashed Khan Menon, Member of Parliament, Dr Kazi Khaliquzzaman Ahmed, Honorable Chairman of PKSF will address the session as special guests.
Later, a cultural programme will be organized at 5:00pm. The Department of Theatre and Performance Studies will stage a drama.
Dhaka University Teacher's Association will organize a music programme. And then the band Dalchhut led by Bappa Mazumder will perform.
Fahim Hossain Chowdhury, Sujit Mastafa, Rafiqul Alam and Shuvra Dev will also participate in the programme.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prime accused killed in ‘gunfight’
Dhaka calls for rightful place of Palestine in UN
C-19 adds 3 more to death toll
City’s traffic mess costs country 2.5pc GDP loss
Katakhali Mayor Abbas sent to jail
Friday’s programmes
Dhaka 6th biggest migrant sender, 8th major remittance receiver: IMO report
India reports first Omicron cases


Latest News
Siblings injured in Munshiganj gas cylinder blast die
Global Covid cases surpass 264 million
Unidentified woman found dead in city's Diabari
Ronaldo begins Man Utd revival with 800th goal in career
Fans salute 'Ballon d'Or Benzema'
Pakistan's Sarfaraz, Hasan left out of squad for West Indies series
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Rohingya Repatriation: Japan to encourage Myanmar to take concrete measures
No boarding passes if SA returnees not fully vaccinated: FM
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
Man, son killed in Rajshahi road crash on way to school
Canada bans entry from more countries as Omicron cases detected. Full list here
Man jailed for spreading wife's nude photos
American Health Organisation: Omicron likely to spread beyond Canada, Brazil
CDC reports 1st omicron case in the US
Admission to all schools must be completed by Dec 30
BGMEA seeks Russian support for RMG exports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft