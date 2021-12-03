Next SSC, HSC exams likely in mid ’22: Dipu



Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) candidates write the answer scripts at Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College in the capital on Thursday, the first day of this year's HSC and equivalent examinations across the country. PHOTO: OBSERVER

"As we have been successful in tackling Covid-19, next year's SSC and HSC exams will not be delayed that much. Those might be held in the middle of the year," she said.

The Minister made the remark while talking to reporters after inspecting an HSC examination centre at Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College on Thursday morning.

Dipu Moni said there is no chance of question paper leak in the HSC examinations this year.

She warned that stern action will be taken if anyone is found involved in spreading rumours or engaging in illegal activities like leaking question papers.

The Minister also said if the Covid-19 situation in

the country deteriorates further, necessary steps will be taken for the safety of students.

After a delay of nearly seven months due to the pandemic, the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations for the academic session of 2020-21 began on Thursday, following all the safety protocols.

This year, the SSC and the HSC exams could not be held as per schedules due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Subsequently, the government decided to hold the exams with shortened syllabuses.

The SSC and equivalent examinations that began on November 14, 2021 concluded on November 23, 2021 while the HSC and equivalent exams began on December 2, 2021 will conclude on December 30.







