Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 December, 2021, 12:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Next SSC, HSC exams likely in mid ’22: Dipu

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Staff Correspondent

Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) candidates write the answer scripts at Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College in the capital on Thursday, the first day of this year's HSC and equivalent examinations across the country. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) candidates write the answer scripts at Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College in the capital on Thursday, the first day of this year's HSC and equivalent examinations across the country. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Education Minister Dipu Moni said the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations of 2022 will be held in the middle of the year.
"As we have been successful in tackling Covid-19, next year's SSC and HSC exams will not be delayed that much. Those might be held in the middle of the year," she said.
The Minister made the remark while talking to reporters after inspecting an HSC examination centre at Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College on Thursday morning.
Dipu Moni said there is no chance of question paper leak in the HSC examinations this year.
She warned that stern action will be taken if anyone is found involved in spreading rumours or engaging in illegal activities like leaking question papers.
The Minister also said if the Covid-19 situation in
the country deteriorates further, necessary steps will be taken for the safety of students.
After a delay of nearly seven months due to the pandemic, the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations for the academic session of 2020-21 began on Thursday, following all the safety protocols.
This year, the SSC and the HSC exams could not be held as per schedules due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Subsequently, the government decided to hold the exams with shortened syllabuses.
The SSC and equivalent examinations that began on November 14, 2021 concluded on November 23, 2021 while the HSC and equivalent exams began on December 2, 2021 will conclude on December 30.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prime accused killed in ‘gunfight’
Dhaka calls for rightful place of Palestine in UN
C-19 adds 3 more to death toll
City’s traffic mess costs country 2.5pc GDP loss
Katakhali Mayor Abbas sent to jail
Friday’s programmes
Dhaka 6th biggest migrant sender, 8th major remittance receiver: IMO report
India reports first Omicron cases


Latest News
Siblings injured in Munshiganj gas cylinder blast die
Global Covid cases surpass 264 million
Unidentified woman found dead in city's Diabari
Ronaldo begins Man Utd revival with 800th goal in career
Fans salute 'Ballon d'Or Benzema'
Pakistan's Sarfaraz, Hasan left out of squad for West Indies series
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Rohingya Repatriation: Japan to encourage Myanmar to take concrete measures
No boarding passes if SA returnees not fully vaccinated: FM
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
Man, son killed in Rajshahi road crash on way to school
Canada bans entry from more countries as Omicron cases detected. Full list here
Man jailed for spreading wife's nude photos
American Health Organisation: Omicron likely to spread beyond Canada, Brazil
CDC reports 1st omicron case in the US
Admission to all schools must be completed by Dec 30
BGMEA seeks Russian support for RMG exports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft