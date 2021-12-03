Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 December, 2021, 12:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM to administer nationwide oath on Victory Day

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will administer an oath to the nation as part of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary and Bangladesh's Indepen-dence Golden Jubilee celebrations on December 16, officials said.
"The Prime Minister will conduct the nationwide swearing-in ceremony at 4:30 pm on December 16," chief coordinator of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's
Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury told a media briefing.
Emerging from a meeting at Bangladesh Secretariat with home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in the chair, he said the premier would conduct the ceremony from the Jatiya Sangsad South Plaza to mark the birth centenary and golden jubilee celebrations.
Chowdhury said the National Implementation Committee would stage the event spanning over two days with its title being 'Great Hero of the Great Victory', while its inauguration on the Victory Day is scheduled to be joined as well by Indian President Shri Ram Nath Kovind.
He said the two-day programme was designed to reflect the country's culture, nature and environment and progress of 50 years.
He said the inaugural-day function would be marked by military parades at the National Parade Square in the city with troops from six countries to stage the march past and added that the names of the participating countries would be disclosed later.
President M Abdul Hamid would join his Indian counterpart and the premier at the event to be featured by a two-day discussion.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prime accused killed in ‘gunfight’
Dhaka calls for rightful place of Palestine in UN
C-19 adds 3 more to death toll
City’s traffic mess costs country 2.5pc GDP loss
Katakhali Mayor Abbas sent to jail
Friday’s programmes
Dhaka 6th biggest migrant sender, 8th major remittance receiver: IMO report
India reports first Omicron cases


Latest News
Siblings injured in Munshiganj gas cylinder blast die
Global Covid cases surpass 264 million
Unidentified woman found dead in city's Diabari
Ronaldo begins Man Utd revival with 800th goal in career
Fans salute 'Ballon d'Or Benzema'
Pakistan's Sarfaraz, Hasan left out of squad for West Indies series
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Rohingya Repatriation: Japan to encourage Myanmar to take concrete measures
No boarding passes if SA returnees not fully vaccinated: FM
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
Man, son killed in Rajshahi road crash on way to school
Canada bans entry from more countries as Omicron cases detected. Full list here
Man jailed for spreading wife's nude photos
American Health Organisation: Omicron likely to spread beyond Canada, Brazil
CDC reports 1st omicron case in the US
Admission to all schools must be completed by Dec 30
BGMEA seeks Russian support for RMG exports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft