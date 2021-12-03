LPG cylinder of 12 kg to cost Tk 85 less

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has reduced the prices of liquefied petroleum gas, effective from December 2, due to a lowering of price by Saudi Aramco.

According to the fresh chart, the price of a 12-kg cylinder of LPG will be set at Tk 1,228, down from the previous price of Tk 1,313, BERC Chairman Md Abdul Jalil said on Thursday in a press conference.

However, the price for 12 kg, 18 kg, 20 kg, 25 kg and 30 kg cylinders will be set accordingly.

"The price of LPG has gone lower in the global market now, we have

adjusted the price appropriately for the local market and the operators should implement it," said BERC Chairman Md Abdul Jalil.

The BERC also urged people to write to the Ministry of Commerce and the Energy and Mineral Resources Division to implement the lower price.

The BERC re-fixes the price per month as per the new rate of the Saudi contract price.

The contract price rate set by the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) each month is the dominant price for LPG in Asia and elsewhere in the world.

Meanwhile, the price of 12.5 kg LPG of the state-owned company has remained unchanged at Tk 591 as the cost has not changed at the production stage, BERC said.

In November, Saudi Aramco, one of the largest companies by revenue, sold propane at US$795 per tonne and butane at $750 per metric ton, BERC chairman said.

The price of a 35:65 ratio of propane to butane came to $830 per tonne, which was $870 of the mixture in November, leading to the price cut.

According to the latest prices, the price of centrally regulated (reticulated system) LPG is Tk 99.08 per litre, which is lower than the November price of Tk 106.19. Autogas price has been set at Tk 57.24 per litre at the retail level, lower than the price of Tk 61.18 in November.

