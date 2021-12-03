Dev activities in hill areas gain momentum after CHT peace accord: Bir Bahadur



Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing addresses a discussion at the Ministry's conference room in the capital marking the 24th anniversary of the CHT Peace Accord on Thursday. photo: observer

He said this while addressing a discussion organized by the Ministry of CHT Affairs at the conference room of the ministry at Bangladesh Secretariat on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of the signing of the accord.

He said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had directed the formation of a separate board in 1973 for the overall development of the CHT areas through a regional plan.

Of the 72 articles of the peace accord, 48 articles have already been fully implemented, 15 have been partially implemented and 9 others are in the process of implementation, he mentioned.

With Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Secretary Mosammat Hamida Begum in the chair, the programme was, addressed, among others, by Member of Parliament Basanti Chakma and Information Commission Secretary Sudatta Chakma.

The accord was signed on December 2 in 1997 between the government and the Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samiti (PCJSS) during the first tenure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ending long bloody conflicts in three hill districts.

