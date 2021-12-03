Video
NU VC condoles death of Nat’l Prof Rafiqul Islam

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214
Observer Desk

National University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Md Mashiur Rahman expressed profound shock and sadness at the death of National Professor Rafiqul Islam on Tuesday.
Expressing deep shock, NU VC said the professor will ever remain alive as a shining star in Bangla literature and research.
In a condolence message, he said the history Dr Rafiqul Islam had written as an eyewitness following his active participation in the Language Movement and the great Liberation War are invaluable resources for Bengali literature.



