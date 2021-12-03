Video
Friday, 3 December, 2021, 12:17 PM
City News

DU Surja Sen Hall provost missing

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Students of Dhaka University's Surja Sen Hall have resorted to a unique way to highlight their problems and alleged negligence of the authorities: sticking posters that read "the Provost is missing."
Directing their anger against Provost Mohammad Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan the students stuck the posters from hall's toilets to the Madhu's canteen.
Speaking on condition of anonymity a residential student of the dorm explained to UNB why it happened.
He listed a host of problems the students have been facing: poor quality of food supplied in the dining hall, failure to control invading mosquitoes, broken water purifier left unrepaired for long, unclean toilets and lack of sports materials.
Add to these another grievance: no action taken by the hall authorities after two students of the dorm have recently been beaten allegedly by Chaatra League activists, another student said.
"The provost is not available when we face a problem. So the missing notice," he said wishing not be named.    -UNB


