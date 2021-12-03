Waste workers deserve a better treatment

What has recently been published in this daily based on a 'Water Aid' report -reveals our utter disregard and indifference shown towards a section of our people. But without their contribution it is impossible to ensure a livable society.



The report titled "Sanitation workers: The forgotten frontline workers during the pandemic" based on the cases of South Asia, Burkina Faso and Nigeria brought to fore the pandemic imposed reality on sanitation and waste workers' livelihood.



Reportedly, despite working as frontliners throughout recent countrywide several phases of lockdown in hospitals, quarantine centres and in the communities with poor access to safe water, decent sanitation and good hygiene facilities, these workers remained largely unacknowledged. Many worked longer hours stretching their limits of patience without compensation while others have lost their livelihoods.



We are in full agreement with experts that these unfortunate beings have remained behind the scene mainly because of little recognition of their profession. The social stigma, economic hardships, and denial of civic benefits they face at every step are directly rooted to the nature of their work.



But, should a service, beneficiary of which is more or less everyone in a society be solely measured by its nature or type of work? Do not the challenges and possible health risk these sanitation and waste workers faced under pandemic reality deserve any recognition at all?



Regrettably, though these workers are exposed to possible life risks with direct contact to human waste, toxic gases, sharp objects in pit latrines, they cannot enjoy any legal protection under labour law.



However, if we look into the living standard of cleaners in our capital, it can be certainly said that Bangladesh is no exception from the grim picture of cleaners, the Water Aid report has painted.



Huddling in a small stenchy room in unhygienic environment with family in some slum and almost disconnected from the mainstream society, they are often denied basic human rights. Untouchability, identity crisis and society's undermining attitude normally lead them to a bit rowdy lifestyle also.



We hope, government will look into the matter of cleaners afresh. Along with government, private sectors, development organizations and community partners should work hand in hand to promote insurance and social security to ensure the rights of sanitation and waste workers.



It has to be put in mind that without sanitation and waste workers, normal course of urban life will be massively hampered. And when a work gets recognition as profession, it becomes more constructive and disciplined. Now is the time to recognize the work of these unsung heroes as at least a profession.



Foremost, waste workers anywhere around the world contribute to local economies, to public health and safety, and to environmental sustainability. It is time we change our individual and social attitude towards them while offer them the respect and dignity they deserve as human beings.