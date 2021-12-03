Half fare is right

Dear Sir,

Half fare isn't a favour but it's right of students. We want a nationwide half-fare law for the welfare of education immediately. However, in the face of student agitation, the so-called bus owners' association has decided to half bus fares for students only within the capital from December 1.



So the question is are there no students outside the capital Dhaka, or are students outside Dhaka being considered rich? Such discrimination in state decision cannot be accepted in any argument. If it is not, then how are the two rules inside and outside Dhaka? Besides, half fare will not be taken during the holidays. Does it mean that the students lose their identity on holidays? In the rise of independent Bangladesh, the issue of half fare was mentioned in the historical political program of the students under the name of '11 points'. In the country, when the people were kept hostage on the pretext of diesel price hike, the transport owners called a strike and increased the car fare.



As a result, the suffering of ordinary passengers is increasing with the new fixed fare, there is extra fare, and it has become a big burden for students. The students of middle class families studying in schools, colleges and universities are struggling to meet their daily travel expenses. Therefore, the law of half fare of students should be implemented in all parts of Bangladesh through a parliamentary law.



M Athar Noor

University of Chittagong