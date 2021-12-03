Traffic congestion: Planning and reality

Dhaka is one of the most populous and uninhabitable cities in the world. Even after having a glorious history and tradition, crises like environmental pollution, inadequate civic amenities, traffic jams, waterlogging, mosquito problem, unplanned urbanization, etc. seem to be exacerbating the suffering of the people.



Traffic jam in the capital has reached alarming proportions in recent times. The constant backlash of unbridled traffic jams is blocking our speed of life. According to various surveys, Dhaka has been mentioned more than once as the most congested city in the world. There is no such day in the calendar of this country when the roads of the city are free from traffic jams. The city has come to a standstill due to the horrible traffic jam.



The prerequisite of any planned city is to have roads about 20 to 25 percent of the total area. There are only 2,200 kilometers of roads in Dhaka city of 1463.70 square km. That is seven to eight percent of the total road. While at least 30 percent of the total area is supposed to be vacant, there are no more than 5-6 per cent vacancies in Dhaka city. Compensation for such big mistakes in urban planning has to be paid through traffic congestion. One of the limitations of the country's planning sector is most of the activities of government and non-government organizations are capital-centric.



According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the population of Dhaka is growing by 1,700 every day. 6lakhs 16 thousand new residents are being added to this city every year. Although the amount of roads required for population explosion has not increased, the demand for public transport is increasing.



As a result, registration is being done uncontrollably without considering the capacity of normal speed vehicles in the existing road system. In most cases, these vehicles do not pay any attention to the road transport law. Irregular movement of passengers and driver's arbitrariness make the road congested. According to the World Bank, the speed of vehicles in Dhaka city is 6.4 kilometers per hour where normal walking speed is 5 kilometers per hour.



Statistics show that 5 to 6 percent of the city's total passengers travel by private car. But it occupies 70 percent of the road. That means the remaining 90 to 95 percent of passengers get access to only 30 cent of the road. These rows of small and medium sized private vehicles are one of the major causes of traffic congestion at important points in the city.



Due to the ongoing road construction during most of the year, many roads are closed. Long traffic jams are naturally caused by excess pressure on alternative roads. Due to mismanagement of waste, the amount of wastes accumulated on the roads decrease the roads size. Most of the roads in the low lying areas of the capital are waterlogged due to poor drainage system.



The Dhaka Improvement Trust (now RAJUK) in 1953, Urban Plan from 1996 to 2010, DAP (Dhaka Detailed Area Plan) in 2010, various initiatives were taken to control the planning, development and development of Dhaka, but no plan was implemented.



An employee, student or businessman spends an average of eight hours in the workplace, where the same person spends about four to five hours a day commuting to work due to traffic jams. This means that in an age where every second is extremely valuable for human, a huge amount of time is being lost from our lives every day without any reason.



According to the Dhaka Transport Co-ordination Authority (DTCA), the financial loss of working hours lost in traffic jams is taka 81,340 crore per year. And if we add the loss of health, accidents and manufacturing sectors the amount of this loss will be one and a half lakh crore taka per year. The effect of traffic jam on public health is also serious. Critical incidents like death due to ambulance transporting critically ill patients not arriving at the hospital on time due to severe traffic jam. In addition, emergency fire service and law enforcement agencies vehicles often fail to arrive on time.



Traffic congestion in the capital is one of the major problems of modern life. But for some inexplicable reason, despite so many initiatives to reduce traffic congestion, it is getting more and more intense. New lanes are being added to the road, flyovers are being built over the head,Metrorail is in progress. But traffic congestion has no solution; On the contrary, the traffic congestion seems to be increasing with the development.



Unfortunately, long traffic jams are caused by flyovers built to ease traffic congestion. Every soul living in the capital is dying under the curse called traffic jam. When people of other countries dream of conquering the universe, our dreams are still stuck in the traffic jam of Bijaysarani or Gulistan. This curse is constantly eroding the confidence of the people. Maybe in the pursuit of life, we are constantly forced to adapt to this dying system. Yet at the end of the day, when life is breathed into the dying city, the rows of thousands of vehicles in front of the tired eyes ask suddenly, 'Is there really an end to this nightmare?'

The writer is a student,

Jagannath University











