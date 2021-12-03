

Protect our rivers



Nothing is being done for the proper remedies and surveillance of the rivers that flood leaving dirty trash, industrial chemical pollution, tannery waste, household waste and contaminated fuel and waste used in the vessel.



Due to the contamination of the river itself, the density of water has increased so much, and its colour has become jet black and green. Using contaminated water to irrigate agriculture, bathing, and doing daily household chores has become absolutely inapplicable.



Because of this flawed nature of Buriganga, every person living in Dhaka is now feeling the acute crisis of pure water. The water is so contaminated that coming in contact may cause dermatitis. People need to be made more aware of the sire consequences of river pollution and death of water bodies.



If widespread awareness campaigns are launched year round, perhaps we would be able to save many such rivers, such as Buriganga. It will be able to play a special role in protecting the country's economy, increasing the employment of the river and protecting the natural balance by saving such a dead and dying riverbed.



There is no hesitation in saying, at various times, environmentalists, social and environmental organisations have demanded for the protection of Buriganga, but the policy-makers in most cases have been more indifferent to these issues.



Thousands of chemical factories, industrial houses, hospitals and other organisations located in two industrial areas, which are illegally occupying lands around Buriganga, are exposed to chemical waste and contaminated garbage. In different times, we saw some influential people in the area, filling the river and illegally occupying the river along with sandbank and made illegal buildings, which are still running.



It is more important to recover the boundary of the river by evicting illegal structures formed on either side of the river. People have taken possession of the river for their own selfish interests, which is really painful.



Many rivers like Buriganga are dying due to the indifference of government-related stakeholders, lack of proper punishment for the culprits, legal weakness, bribery, corruption, nepotism, amnesia and excessive surveillance.



Basically, some wealthy benefactors in this country are sacrificing greater interest in their own small interests. This work is being done freely by the cooperation of the concerned authorities. The authorities stopped the waste disposal from the Shyampur area of the capital and simultaneously declare the progress report within 10 days to implement the removal of wastewater, it is considered positive for the protection of the river.



One hundred years ago, the condition of River Tames or the Clyde or the Rhine was as bad as the condition of Buriganga today. But through proper enforcement of the law, it was possible to clean the effluents and bring the rivers to normal condition. We have the necessary laws, rules and regulations. We are responsible or the implementation of such laws, rules and regulations. If the government desires, Buriganga can be cleaned up in ten years.



Many rivers like Buriganga dry up due to our negligence, indifference, and lack of necessary river administration. Most of our industries do not have Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) though operation of such ETPs has been made mandatory by law. If these ETPs are properly installed and operated, industrial pollution could be contained.



Our neighbouring country, India, where the water supply to their agriculture was ensured, they took necessary steps to tackle water crisis in the near future with the project of evacuation of floodplains, river administration, river water pollution, evacuation of illegal structures by the river and handling more canal-bills.



At present, we believe that overall development of this sector is hampered due to lack of transparency, accountability, good governance, lack of knowledge, lack of necessary resources and budget deficit in this sector.



It is important to keep an eye on the environment, awareness and consciousness of each of us in order to protect ourselves from the crisis and disaster.

As well as increasing public awareness, the electronic and print media need to take necessary initiatives.



Effective steps and programs should be taken to increase the awareness of the river and the protection of the environment, not only through seminars, path shops and symposiums, to protect the river or the environment from disasters.



To save the dead and contaminated rivers, the government has to take a short and long-term plan to ensure the necessary budget and good governance in this sector. In order to tackle the acute crisis of pure and underground water in the future, to ensure the necessary irrigation in agriculture and to solve the problems of water for everyday purposes, the system will be ensured fast to ensure the storage of rainwater by taking necessary steps to control river administration, water scarcity and more canal-bills.



Only the most conscious of us and goodwill can play an important role in protecting the country's dead and polluted rivers. In the hope of repaying this debt of nature, we will expect that good will awake inside. The governments of India and China are cleaning up their rivers; they are using modern technology such as Remote Sensing and Satellite Monitoring to watch over the conditions of the rivers.



Developed countries are using proper monitoring mechanisms of maintaining the acceptable level of river water quality. We believe that we have the capacity to restore our rivers. Raising public awareness is of utmost importance for our future generations.

The writer is Columnist and

Former Head of PRD at BUFT





