

A customer friendly e-commerce: Demand of the day



Although e-commerce started its journey almost a decade ago, by 2015 it became popular across the country. Then, during the Covid-19 epidemic, when the lockdown was going on all over the country, the popularity of this sector peaked. Due to the advancement of internet services, e-commerce has spread in the country in a very short period of time.



One e-commerce company after another and various business initiatives based on Facebook are being formed quickly. According to the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (ECAB), there are now approximately 2,500 e-commerce sites in the country. However, the number of registered members of this organization is less than this. And there is about one and a half lakh different business initiatives based on Facebook.



Due to hassle-free shopping, prevention of wastage of time, protection from the traffic jams and noisy environment of the city, people are more inclined to shop online day by day. That is why the size of the e-commerce market is increasing day by day.



A report says that the size of the e-commerce market in Bangladesh has increased by 166 percent in 2020 and now there is a market of around 20 thousand crore taka. Bangladesh's e-commerce has also established its position in the global market. Bangladesh is now ranked 46th in the global list of e-commerce businesses.



But such a growing economic sector is under threat today because of lack of proper control and supervision. The recent incident of embezzlement of Taka 3,317 crore by 11 companies including Evaly and Eorange has tarnished the sector to an extreme level. The latest to be added to this list is Alesha Mart, which launched its campaign earlier this year, embezzling taka 450 crore from customers, sparking new discussions.



Starting from the Jubok, Destiny and Unipay2U have already embezzled thousands of crores taka from the customers. Although the methods are different over time, the goals of these organizations were one and the same. Due to the lack of proper supervision and effective measures of the administration, the incidents of embezzlement of money by these institutions have been repeated in the course of time.



However, it can be said that the administration has always played a silent role. And the customers have lost millions of takas by being cheated again and again. This may be due to the greed and stupidity of the customer. But the indifference of the government and the weakness of the laws are no less responsible in this case.



It is needless to say that e-commerce has made people's lives much easier, smoother and more comfortable; prevents wastage of time manifold; alleviates the sufferings of the people immensely. People are getting daily necessities like rice, pulses, oil, vegetables, clothes, cosmetics and even daily food in the e-market with one click.



So the popularity of e-commerce for hassle-free shopping and simplification of life is now skyrocketing. Not only has it made our lives easier, but it has also contributed to the creation of new jobs and the elimination of unemployment.



Millions of people have already had job opportunities in this sector and it is expected that more than five lakh people will get job opportunities in the next one year. Through this, many young people are seeing the face of financial prosperity through becoming entrepreneurs.



Despite its good and positive aspects, because of some unforeseen events of recent times and some nominal companies, this sector is criticized and debated today. And Customers' confidence has been shattered due to repeated deceptions. So bringing back customer confidence to save e-commerce is a big deal now.



For this, first of all, it is necessary to formulate a customer-friendly e-commerce law. Even though they have been doing business for a long time, no separate law has been enacted for these e-commerce companies even today. That is why thousands of e-commerce companies are running without any registration.



Therefore, it is time to bring these institutions into a legal framework by enacting timely laws. Although, the government has already issued "Digital Commerce Management Guidelines-2021". However, experts believe that these guidelines are not enough to control the sector. Rather, it requires a customer-friendly groundbreaking e-commerce law. If necessary, a separate commission should be formed to monitor the activities of these e-commerce companies thoroughly round the clock.



The prevailing payment system in this sector is also a major obstacle in the development of e-commerce. Because there is no unique payment system under the supervision of Administration, the customer is being deceived again and again.



Therefore, if a unique payment system is introduced under the supervision of Bangladesh Bank, the fraud rate will come down to zero. In addition, effective measures must be taken to recover the money of customers who have lost their money by investing in these companies, and those who have embezzled money and who will resort to such frauds in the future, must be brought under the law and given unprecedented punishment.



Currently e-commerce is usually city-centric; but to make this sector stronger and more people oriented, there is no alternative but to spread it at the village level. This requires providing improved internet services and bringing it to the doorsteps of the people. Because the e-commerce position of a country is determined by the number of Internet users.



It is also important to ensure that every e-commerce entity is covered by registration and income tax, and in the case of registration, the quality of its services should take precedence over political considerations. If e-commerce can be brought under control and customer confidence can be restored, then there is no doubt that this sector will be one of the driving forces of our economy.

The writer is a lecturer,

Department of Social Work, Savar Government College, Savar, Dhaka















