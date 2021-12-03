

Biden’s democracy summit raises many questions even before it begins



The decision to hold the ambitious summit wasn't taken all of a sudden. As a matter of fact, it was a campaign promise of Joe Biden. In view of a growing slump of the democratic system in different parts of the world, Biden promised to hold a democracy summit in his first year in office and discuss ways to boost democratic countries against the authoritarian trend that has gained momentum in recent years.



Donald Trump's "America First" policy that isolated America from the rest of the world during four years of his administration also influenced Joe Biden, a lifelong Democrat, to hold a global "Summit for Democracy" for renewing America's relations with the world.



In view of many Americans, Donald Trump behaved like an authoritarian ruler and damaged American democracy. He never hesitated to praise dictators, allegedly profited from public office, often attacked U.S. press and civil servants and tried to overturn legitimate election outcome which was never done before by any American president in U.S. history. He also repeatedly lied to the American public.



Many liberal pundits of America expressed their frustrations saying "America has lost its moral authority to lecture other countries about democracy after what Trump has done to established democratic norms and traditions in America." The domestic setback within the United States was another reason for hosting a democracy summit to repair America's reputation abroad and re-establish its position as the democratic leader on the global stage.



So, as promised to Americans, President Biden is holding a global "Summit for Democracy" inviting not only democratic but also some authoritarian leaders of the world with three primary goals: defending against authoritarianism, addressing and fighting corruption and promoting respect for human rights. This summit is being held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic and it will be followed up with a second summit in person about a year later.



More than half the world's total number of countries and territories ranging from liberal democracies to electoral autocracies have been invited to the "Summit for Democracy." No single set of principles was followed for extending invitations to participants. Regional dynamics and country-specific situations and commitments were the basis for selecting participants to the summit. While extending invitation to various countries, the Biden administration took into consideration both democratic and America's strategic interests.



Some countries were surprised for not getting invitation at the summit and some countries were surprised for the opposite -- getting invitation. Turkey and Hungary, America's NATO allies have not been invited to the summit while Angola, Congo and Iraq which ranked as "Not Free" countries in the latest report of Freedom House on the worldwide status of democracy have made it onto the invitation list. While Turkey and Hungary were shocked for their exclusion from the summit, Angola, Congo and Iraq were surprised for their inclusion into it.



Summit's invitation list sparked controversies for including some countries and excluding others even though both groups ranked as "Partly Free" receiving the same status of partially democratic nations on the 2021 democracy index of the Freedom House. So, the selection process is already coming under fire in various circles around the world as it was based on a "double standard" in accordance with the opinions of many people. While the criteria used for selecting participants to the summit encouraged many countries, it also discouraged many other countries around the world.



On the 2021 democracy index of Freedom House, a non-profit American organization, 63 countries and territories of the world received the status of "Partly Free" or partially democratic nations. Among these countries, 31 have been invited by President Joe Biden to participate in the democracy summit. However, the selection of all these countries was not based on their score in the democracy report of the Freedom House. As said, regional dynamics, country-specific situations and commitments as well as America's strategic interests - all played their roles in their selection process.



Several well-known American think tanks and political observers have criticized Biden administration for inviting some countries, such as India, Pakistan, Brazil, Ukraine and the Philippines to the summit despite their current classification as flawed democracies. However, the summit organizers overlooked the backsliding of democracy in these countries in recent years and instead considered their regional importance and US strategic interests. So, some media analysts have wondered whether the summit has been organized for democracy or hypocrisy.



Freedom House said: "India's status declined from "Free" to "Partly Free" due to a multi-year pattern in which the Hindu nationalist government and its allies presided over rising violence and discriminatory policies affecting the Muslim population and pursued a crackdown on expressions of dissent by the media, academics, civil society groups, and protesters." Yet, India has been invited to the summit because of its regional importance, large population and U.S. strategic interest. Had India been left out, then the probable media headlines would be like this - world's largest democracy not invited to the democracy summit. And that would be too much embarrassing for the Biden administration.



Invitation to Pakistan at the democracy summit also surprised some U.S. scholars as well as media analysts. They say that democratic institutions barely got any opportunity to grow in the conservative Islamic country as it was mostly governed by the military dictators since its independence from Britain in 1947. Even though Pakistan has received the status of "Partly Free" or a partially democratic nation in the latest report of the Freedom House, military still plays a strong behind-the-scene role in running the country. But Biden's team invited Pakistan anyway- due to its strategic importance to America.



Surprisingly left out of the summit is Bangladesh, a moderate Muslim country, which has been significantly contributing to the UN peacekeeping missions around the world for years. Currently, neither India nor Pakistan is more democratic than Bangladesh. All three South Asian countries have ranked as "Partly Free" receiving the same status of partially democratic nations on the latest index of the Freedom House. However, while India and Pakistan made it onto the Biden's invitation list for the upcoming democracy summit, Bangladesh couldn't even though it should have been invited because of its democratic status, peacekeeping contributions and role as a strategic partner of the U.S. in the fight against terrorism and climate change.



"For its part as the summit host, the United States must also seriously address its own shortcomings to provide credibility for the entire enterprise. Keeping the vote-counting and certification process free from partisan manipulation is a critical and current challenge-as is addressing the long legacy of voter suppression based on race. Failing to ensure free and fair elections at home is not a good look for a country that constantly trumpets their importance abroad," The Atlantic Council said in an article published recently on its website.



Selecting some countries and leaving out others of the same group was problematic and that caused the debate. In place of hosting a big "Summit for Democracy" over two days, the Biden administration could have hosted a bigger one over three days inviting all "Free" and "Partly Free" countries of the world. By arranging such a truly global summit on democracy, President Biden could make it more inclusive and rise above controversies.

The writer is a Toronto-based

journalist who also writes for the

Toronto Sun as a guest columnist







