Three crushed under train in three districts

Three people including two elderly men have been crushed under train in separate incidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Natore and Gazipur, in two days.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Amir Uddin, 69, son of late Ahmed Ali, a resident of Islampur area in the upazila town. He was a retired cash officer at Janata Bank Limited.

Eyewitnesses said the Khulna-bound Rocket Mail Train hit Amir Uddin in Loco Shed area adjacent to Parbatipur Railway Station at around 8:45am while he was sitting on the rail line, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Parbatipur Railway Police Station Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case has been filed in this connection.

NATORE: A man was crushed under a train in Ajimnagar Railway Station area of Lalpur Upazila in the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Hedayet Uddin, 55, a resident of Bagmara area in Khulna District.

Ajimnagar Railway Station Master Abdullah-Al-Mamun said Hedayet Uddin came to Bagatipara University of Engineering and Technology in Kadirabad Cantonment area of the upazila to admit his son there.

However, the Dhaka-bound Druta Express Train from Dinajpur hit him in Guchhagram area at noon, leaving him dead on the spot, the station master added.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Kawraid Railway Station Master Md Shyamol Mridha said the Mymensingh-bound Tessta Express Train from Dhaka crushed him on the Kawraid Railway Bridge at around 9:30am while he was standing there, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Sub-Inspector of Joydebpur Railway Police Outpost Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to identify the deceased.