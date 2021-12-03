

Principal Rumana Ali Tushi, MP, as chief guest, distributed some necessary items including wheelchairs, blankets and tins among physically-disabled people and other poor people in Sreepur Upazila of Gazipur on Wednesday on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the month of Victory. Former Muktijoddha Commander Matiur Rahman presided over the programme. Zila Parishad Member Nurul Islam Shimul, former chairman of Sreepur Upazila Parishad Abdul Jalil, former vice-chairman Rafiqul Islam Mandol Bulbul, District BCL GS Jahidul Haque Robin, Upazila Juba League leader Rafiqul Islam Akanda and Upazila BCL President Jakirul Hasan Jiku were also present during the distribution. photo: observer