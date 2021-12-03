Video
Friday, 3 December, 2021
Housewife comes under acid attack in Barguna

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Our Correspondent

BARGUNA, Dec 2: A housewife sustained burn injuries after an unidentified man hurled acid on her in Taltali Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
Injured Selina Begum, 35, is the wife of Saudi Arabia-expatriate Md Jalal Mia, a resident of Uttar Jharakhali Village in the upazila. She lives at her father's home in the same village.
Local sources said a masked man hurled acid on Selina's face when she went out of the house at early hours to respond nature's call. She sustained severe burn injuries from the left side of her face to chest during the acid attack.
Hearing Selina's screams, the family member rescued her and admitted to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital.
Regarding the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Taltali Police Station Md Shakhawat Hossain Topu said being informed, a police team visited the scene.


