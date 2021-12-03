Video
Three found dead in three dists

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Barishal, Dinajpur and Panchagarh, on Wednesday.
BARISHAL: A trawler driver, who went missing in the Sandhya River in Banaripara Upazila of the district, was found dead on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Kamal Sheikh, 52, son of late Abdul Aziz Sheikh, a resident of Chiltala Village in Swarupkathi Upazila of Pirojpur District.
Local sources said Kamal was heading to Swarupkathi from Gournadi Upazila of Barishal on Tuesday night riding by a trawler loaded with grocery items. At one stage, a Dhaka-bound wood-laden trawler hit Kamal's trawler. Kamal fell in the river, and had been missing there since then.
Later, a team of divers from Banaripara Fire Service and Civil Defence Station recovered his body from the river adjacent to Brahmankathi Village in the upazila at around 11:30am after conducting a long search.
The body was, however, sent to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy at noon.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Banaripara Police Station (PS) Helal Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that police seized the wood-laden trawler and arrested its driver Al Amin in this connection.
DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man from the bank of the Nalshisa River in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Sourav, 23, son of Md Anwar Hossain and nephew of the newly elected union parishad member Md Sanwar Hossain of Ward No. 7 under Joypur Union in the upazila. He was an HSC candidate from Aftabganj Degree College this year.
Police sources said locals spotted the body on the bank of the Nalshisa River in Chamundai Village at around 10:30am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The body bore several injury marks.
However, the reason behind the killing could not be known immediately.
Nawabganj PS OC Ferdous Wahid confirmed the incident.    
TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from the kitchen of her residence in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Tetuliad Alpona, 26, was the wife of Momin, a resident of Golabdigas Village under Bhojanpur Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Momin saw the body of his wife hanging from the ceiling of the kitchen in the house in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Tentulia PS OC Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident.


