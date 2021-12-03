Five including three cops jailed for 7 years

KHULNA, Dec 2: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced five people including three policemen to seven years' rigours imprisonment in a sensitive extortion case with Daulapur Police Station (PS) in 2014.

Additional Metropolitan and Sessions Judge SM Ashikur Rahman handed down the verdict in presence of three accessed. The convicts are police constables Molla Mesbah Uddin (absconding), Mostafizur Rahman (absconding) and Farhad Ahmed; and Arman Shikder Jony and Md Bayezid.

The court also fined the, Tk 12,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, all five accused confined Md Sahriar Rintu and Abu Isahak at a tea stall adjacent to the second gate of Government Brozolal College on December 12, 2014. Accused cop Mesbahuddin demanded Tk 2 lakh to them introducing himself as a sub-inspector (SI) saying the duo are the syndicate members of drug trading.

Besides, other four accused confined them by threatening that they will face crossfire if their extortion money was not paid. At one stage, extortionists agreed to free the victims after getting Tk 30,000.

Being informed, the law enforcers from Daulatpur PS rushed to the scene and rescued the victims. Police immediately arrested extortionists along with three cops who were posted as constables at Khulna Police Line.

Daulatpur PS SI Kazi Babul Hossain filed a case with the PS accusing five including the cops the following day.

On March 19 in 2015, investigation officer SI Bablu Khan pressed the chargesheet accusing five including three cops.







