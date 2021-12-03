

A discussion meeting was held in Rangamati Town on Thursday to mark the 24 years









A discussion meeting was held in Rangamati Town on Thursday to mark the 24 years of the historic Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord. Dipankar Talukder, MP, was present as chief guest while Zila Parishad Chairman Angsuipru Chowdhury presided over the meeting. Rangamati Region Commander of Bangladesh Army Brigadier General Mohammed Iftequr Rahman, PSC, Rangamati DGFI Commander Col Solomon Ibne A Rouf, DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman and SP Mir Modaccher Hossain were also present at the programme. photo: observer