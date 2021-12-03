One to die, 11 get life term in separate cases in five districts

A man was sentenced to death and 11 others including a woman to life-term imprisonment in separate cases in five districts- Manikganj, Barguna, Gaibandha, Barishal and Sirajganj, in two days.

MANIKGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to death and four others to life-term in jail for killing a youth in Saturia Upazila in 2006.

Additional District and Sessions Judge in Manikganj Utpol Bhattacharya handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The convict who was sentenced to death is Shahin Alam, 25, son of late Ahsan Uddin, a resident of Goaripara area in Dhamrai Upazila of Dhaka.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000.

The lifers are Shahed, 25, son of Shahidul Islam, Raja Mia, 25, son of Hazrat Ali, Abdul Quddus, son of Shamsul Haque Bepari, and Bishnu Sweeper, son of Mihir Lal. They are residents of different areas in Sadar and Nagarpur upazilas of Tangail District.

The court also acquitted two other accused as they were found innocent.

They are Raham Ali Driver, son of late Fakirchan of Daspara area, and Selim of Thanapara area in Sadar Upazila of Tangail.

According to the case statement, the accused killed Shahid, 27, son of Khodabox Akanda of Baniapara area in Ghatail Upazila of Tangail, following a feud over money in Betulia area under Dighulia Union in Saturia Upazila of Manikganj on May 20, 2006.

A murder case was filed with Saturia Police Station (PS) in this connection.

After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet against seven persons to the court in 2009. Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday afternoon after examining the case records and 13 witnesses.

Advocate Arbind Poddar and Dewan Md Mizanur Rahman were on the side of the convicts while Additional Public Prosecutor Advocate Mathur Nath Sarker conducted the case on behalf of the state.

BARGUNA: A madrasa teacher has been sentenced to life-term in jail on charge of raping his student.

Barguna Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Hafizur Rahman delivered the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.

The convict is Saiful Islam, a teacher of Saheber Haola Rafezia Dakhil Madrasa in Fuljhuri Union under Sadar Upazila of the district.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000.

The case statement reveals that the victim used to study at Saheber Haola Rafezia Dakhil Madrasa in Fuljhuri Union. On January 20, 2019, teacher Saiful Islam called the student on the first floor of his house in the name of providing her a guidebook.

Later, Saiful fled leaving the girl bled and injured after raping her. Then her classmates and relatives rescued her and admitted her to Barguna Sadar Hospital.

On the same day, the victim's father filed two cases accusing teacher Saiful Islam, his father Moulana Md Ibrahim Khalil and his elder brother's wife Rashida Begum with Barguna PS and Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in Barguna.

As his crime was proved, No. 1 accused Saiful Islam was given life-term jail sentence and fined Tk 20,000 by the court.

However, two other accused Moulana Ibrahim Khalil and Rashida Begum were acquitted as no proof was found about their involvement in the incident.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Ashraful Alam confirmed the matter.

GAIBANDHA: A court in the district on Tuesday has awarded three men to life-term in jail sentence for gang rape of a woman and her daughter inviting them over phone from Dhaka.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Md Abdur Rahman pronounced the verdict in presence of all five accused on the dock.

Three convicts are Belal Hossain, son of Mamtaz Uddin, and Emdadul Huq, son of Badiuzzaman Mia, residents of Gosaipur Village; and Khaja Mia, son of Dudu Mia of Shyampur Parbatipur Village in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district. The court also fined them Tk 1 lakh each. The other two accused were acquitted from the case.

They are Azizul Islam, son of Abdul Kader of Satgachi Hatiadaha Village, and Asadul Islam, son of Shahidul Islam of Sundail area in Gobindaganj Upazila.

The case statement reveals that the convicts, introducing themselves as 'Jiner Badhsa,' called a woman and her daughter to Gobindganj Upazila over phone from Mirpur in Dhaka on May 12, 2018. The woman and her daughter, hailed from Sarishabari Upazila in Jamalpur District, were called in Gobindaganj alluring them in finding some 'hidden treasure'.

Being allured, both mother and daughter reached Gobindaganj from Dhaka at night on May 12, 2018. When they reached Gobindaganj Bus Stand, one of the gang members picked them up from the bus stand and took to Amnathpur Balua, a remote area near the Katakhali River at night. The gang members raped the mother and the daughter throughout the entire night and fled the scene.

On the following day, the victims filed a rape case with the Gobindaganj PS.

Police, later, arrested a total of five persons. After long recording the depositions of witnesses, the judge on Tuesday delivered the verdict.

BARISHAL: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a woman and her lover to life-term of imprisonment for killing her husband in 2014.

Jono Nirapatta Bighnakari Aporadh Daman Tribunal Judge ATM Musa handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convicts are Sharmin Jahan Suma alias Moyna, daughter of Satter Hawlader of Dakshin Chadpasha Village in Babuganj Upazila, and her lover Monir Hossain alias Ujjal Fakir, son of A Manan Fakir of Dakshin Alekanda area in Barishal City.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer two more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Kabirul Islam Liton of Dakshin Alekanda area in the city got married with Moyna in 2013.

Later, Moyna got involved in an extramarital affair with Monir of the area.

They jointly killed Kabirul Islam Liton on March 30, 2014, and dumped the body in the Kirtankhola River.

Police recovered the body from the river on April 3, 2014.

A murder case was filed with Kotwali PS in this connection.

After investigation, ASP Rezaul Karim from CID submitted the chargesheet to the court on January 4 in 2017 accusing Moyna and her lover Monir.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday noon after examining the case records and 24 witnesses.

SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail in a drug case.

Sirajganj District and Sessions Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir handed down the verdict at 12:30pm in presence of the accused.

The convict is Md Ikhtiar, 31, son of Md Azad Bepari, a resident of Shahednagar Bepari Para area under Sirajganj Municipality.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in simple imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, on information, police arrested Ikhtiar along with 50 grams of heroin from Shahednagar Bepari Para area on April 14, 2020.

Sub-Inspector Abu Jafar lodged a case under the Narcotics Control Act against him with Sirajganj Sadar PS in this connection. After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet to the court.











