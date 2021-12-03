Indira not excused, Modi won't be too: Mamata

She says Congress is BJP's TRP, they just waste timeMUMBAI, Dec 2: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - busy in Mumbai building a national profile and platform from which to challenge the BJP in the 2024 general election - took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the now-scrapped farm laws, declaring "the people won't forgive him".

The comment was part of a handful of noteworthy barbs from Mamata - aimed at the Congress and its claimed de facto position as the rallying point for opposition parties, and the BJP (over the drug case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan) for being a "cruel and undemocratic party".

"Indiraji was a very powerful leader, but the message reached - 'emergency, emergency, emergency'. She apologised in 1977 but people did not excuse her. Our PM has apologised to farmers but message has already reached, so he won't be excused either," Mamata said.

"Today he has repealed the farm laws without discussion. But why did he repeal the farm laws... because of UP election. Everybody knows that. They are also afraid. Don't think they (the BJP) are very safe. Only the country must be saved. Don't worry, everything will work out," she added.

Mamata accused Congress of being "the BJP's TRP." "They just waste their time and BJP becomes more and more powerful. But we will not tolerate that. We saw what happened in Goa (after the last assembly elections). People's mandate was for Congress, not BJP, but BJP formed the government. This cannot go on. I do not want division of votes but no political party is bigger than the nation," she said.

Mamata also took aim at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who she said "does nothing and is abroad half the time"; in this she echoed the BJP's line of attack on Rahul. And this morning poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who helped Ms Banerjee script her Bengal win in April-May elections, told the party it did not have a "divine right" to lead the opposition.

Mamata said that opposition's choice of PM would be decided by the evolving "situation and the states", explaining that the important "issue now... was to wipe the BJP out of the country politically and save democracy."

"We have to draft a comprehensive strategy to take on BJP, we need united opposition. We need a firm alternative against BJP. My meeting with Sharad Pawar was to work out an action plan to defeat the BJP...I know Pawar, I have worked with him," she said. -TNN