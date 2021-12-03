Lavrov warns of 'nightmare scenario' over Ukraine

STOCKHOLM, Dec 2: Top US diplomat Antony Blinken on Thursday warned Russia against invading Ukraine, as Moscow told Kiev that any attempt to retake the Crimean peninsula amounted to a "direct threat" to Russia.

Western powers have been sounding the alarm in recent weeks about Russia massing troops along the border with Ukraine, further stoking tensions in an area where a long-running conflict has already left 13,000 dead.

Moscow, which is accused of backing the separatists fighting Kiev, has denied preparing an attack and accuses NATO of raising the temperature.

"We have deep concerns about Russia's plans for renewed aggression against Ukraine," Blinken told Lavrov in talks on Thursday near Stockholm, warning of "serious consequences" if Russia "decides to pursue confrontation".

Speaking in the plenary session, Blinken called on Moscow to "de-escalate, reverse the recent troop build-up (and) return forces to normal peaceful positions."

Lavrov meanwhile warned that the "nightmare scenario of a military confrontation was returning" in Europe, accusing NATO of inching its military infrastructure closer to Russia's borders.

He reiterated his opposition to any NATO expansion eastward -- including Ukraine -- but said Russia was open to dialogue.

"We are interested in joint efforts toward a resolution of the Ukraine crisis," he said.

Despite the cordial tone, the OSCE meeting took place amid spiking tensions. -AFP







