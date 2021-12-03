Video
Silva's gem fires Man City to victory at Villa

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

BIRMINGHAM, DEC 2: Pep Guardiola said Bernardo Silva was "on another level" after the Portugal forward's sublime strike inspired a 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Wednesday.
City's trip to Villa Park was billed as Jack Grealish's return to the club he left to join the English champions in a club record £100 million ($132 million) move in the close-season.
But Grealish, a boyhood Villa fan, only played the final few minutes after coming off the bench.
Greeted with jeers and pointed chants of "Villa til I die" from the Holte End faithful, Grealish won't have enjoyed his return, but Silva will think of the fixture far more fondly.
Silva doubled City's lead with a majestic volley after Ruben Dias had put Guardiola's side ahead.
Ollie Watkins pulled one back for the hosts in the second half, but City survived a sustained onslaught to hand Steven Gerrard his first defeat in three games as Villa boss.
City's mix of guile and grit kept them in second place, just one point behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, who won 2-1 at Watford on Wednesday.
"Bernardo scored a fantastic goal. When a player has this quality it depends on them. He is a player on another level," Guardiola said.
"The game we played was fantastic. Difficult game. We knew it. Especially after conceding early in the second half, the way we reacted, we played really well."
Guardiola's men have now won six in a row in all competitions despite the fitness issues that saw the Spaniard claim his team were suffering an injury "emergency" this week.
Asked about City's hopes of retaining the title, Guardiola added: "Do we have another alternative? So we are going to face the challenge."
Kevin De Bruyne remained absent as he recovers from the coronavirus, while Phil Foden was only ready to be on the bench.
Regardless, City made a flying start and Gabriel Jesus curled just wide before Rodri's drive was tipped over by Emiliano Martinez.
Dias put City in front after 27 minutes when the Portugal defender met Raheem Sterling's cut-back with a 25-yard strike that flashed past Martinez.
City kept their foot on the gas and Riyad Mahrez's shot was blocked after Oleksandr Zinchenko carved open the Villa defence.
Silva doubled City's lead in the 43rd minute, showing perfect technique to cap a sumptuous move from the rampant visitors.
From deep in their own half, City launched a lethal counter as Fernandinho's long pass found Jesus and his pin-point cross was swept past Martinez with a stylish volley from Silva.
Underling Silva's return to form of late, the Portugal forward has four goals in his last seven league appearances for City, as many as in his previous 55 games in the competition.    -AFP


