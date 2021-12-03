Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 December, 2021, 12:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Real go seven points

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Athletic Club Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on December 1, 2021. photo: AFP

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Athletic Club Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on December 1, 2021. photo: AFP

MADRID, DEC 2: Karim Benzema applauded Real Madrid's fans after they chanted "Karim, Ballon d'Or" as his goal against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday sent Madrid seven points clear at the top of La Liga.
Benzema's 20th goal in 24 games this season proved the difference in a 1-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu that puts Madrid firmly in charge of the Spanish title race, even after only 15 games played.
"We're on a good run and I like the atmosphere right now in the team," said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.
A run of seven consecutive wins in all competitions has helped pull Ancelotti's team away from the chasing pack and Benzema, along with the explosive Vinicius Junior, has been instrumental.
Ancelotti insisted on Tuesday Benzema had not been "crying" about losing out to Lionel Messi in the Ballon d'Or on Monday, with the Frenchman finishing fourth in the final vote.
But there was more than a hint of rebellion in the air when the Madrid fans toasted his goal by chanting "Karim, Ballon d'Or" and the 33-year-old responded by applauding them back.
Ancelotti predicted Benzema would be even more motivated to win the award next season and perhaps his best hope would be to play a decisive role in Madrid winning either La Liga or the Champions League.
With Barcelona rebuilding under Xavi Hernandez and Atletico Madrid struggling to balance their usually dependable defence with a wealth of options in attack, Real Madrid are certainly emerging as clear favourites now in Spain.
They defeated Sevilla 2-1 last weekend and now face third-placed Real Sociedad and second-placed Atletico in their next two games, fixtures that could give them a formidable lead if the victories keep coming.
Athletic, meanwhile, stay eighth, without a win now in six.
"Winning seven games in a row isn't luck," said Ancelotti. "This Real Madrid has character. When we don't win with quality, we have other strengths we can use."
Madrid rode their luck against Sevilla and were stretched again here, with Athletic squandering a string of golden opportunities.
The first came from a long ball over the top, which hit Eder Militao on the back and allowed Inaki Williams in, but he shot wide.
Then David Alaba left a long punt downfield for Thibaut Courtois behind him but Williams was there again, only for his first touch to let him down.
Raul Garcia had the best chance, with a free header from three yards out, but he nodded straight at Courtois and there was an air of inevitability about Madrid making Athletic pay.
Vinicius started it, with a driving run in off the left, exchanging with Luka Modric before feeding Marco Asensio, whose curled shot came back to Modric.
He fluffed the rebound but so badly that it fell nicely into the path of Benzema, who slotted in.
Athletic were still the better team in the second half and the home crowd grew increasingly agitated.
Raul Garcia's shot had to be blocked by the sliding Lucas Vazquez and Courtois was required to deny Oihan Sancet. Mikel Vesga should have headed in late on but again Militao was there.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Salah stars as Liverpool thrash Everton
Chelsea snatch Watford win
Silva's gem fires Man City to victory at Villa
Messi shows off Ballon d'Or as PSG held by Nice
Real go seven points
Warner thrives on criticism
Bangabandhu Basketball League's results
Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand: Southee


Latest News
Siblings injured in Munshiganj gas cylinder blast die
Global Covid cases surpass 264 million
Unidentified woman found dead in city's Diabari
Ronaldo begins Man Utd revival with 800th goal in career
Fans salute 'Ballon d'Or Benzema'
Pakistan's Sarfaraz, Hasan left out of squad for West Indies series
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Rohingya Repatriation: Japan to encourage Myanmar to take concrete measures
No boarding passes if SA returnees not fully vaccinated: FM
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
Man, son killed in Rajshahi road crash on way to school
Canada bans entry from more countries as Omicron cases detected. Full list here
Man jailed for spreading wife's nude photos
American Health Organisation: Omicron likely to spread beyond Canada, Brazil
CDC reports 1st omicron case in the US
Admission to all schools must be completed by Dec 30
BGMEA seeks Russian support for RMG exports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft