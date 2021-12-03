Warner thrives on criticism

BRISBANE, DEC 2: David Warner might be a polarising figure but the aggressive opening batsman is rarely boring and his heroics for Australia at the Twenty20 World Cup signalled he is back to his explosive best.

Now 35, the larger-than-life Warner boasts an average just shy of 50 from his 86 Tests, with his swashbuckling presence able to turn a game.

Even England bowler and fellow veteran Jimmy Anderson, who will go eyeball to eyeball with his old foe when the Ashes begin on December 8 in Brisbane, has grudging respect.

"We've played so much cricket against David Warner, we know you can never say you're actually on top of him -- he's that good of a batter, he's got that much quality," Anderson told Fox Sports. -AFP















