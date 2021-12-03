Bangabandhu Basketball League's results

Three more matches of the Bangabandhu UniMed UniHealth Basketball League were held on Thursday at Dhanmondi basketball gymnasium in the city.

In the day's matches, The Gregarious beat Rangers by 69-61 points after leading the first half by 25-22 points, Joshe Fights Club defeated Raith by 65-38 points after dominating the first half by 32-20 points and Old DOHS outclassed Cantanians by 44-41 points after leading the first half by 25-19 points.

Sponsored by UniMed UniHealth Pharmaceutical Limited and organised by Bangladesh Basketball Federation, the league is being held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -BSS





