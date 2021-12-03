Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 December, 2021, 12:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Saif SC earn 2nd win in Independence Cup

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

Saif Sporting Club recorded their second successive victory in Riviera Independence Cup Football when they beat 10-man Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra (KC) by 3-2 goals held on Thursday at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
With the day's win, the Federation Cup runners-up Saif SC almost confirmed their spot of quarterfinal with six points from two matches while Muktijoddha Sangsad KC who earlier lost their first match to Mohammedan, yet to open their account playing the same number of matches.
In the day's match, forward Foysal Ahmed Fahim, defender Nasirul Islam and midfielder Sazzad Hossin scored one goal each for Saif who led the first half by 2-0 goals.
Japanese forward Tetsuaki Misawa struck twice for Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra.
Fahim opened an account scoring the first goal for Saif early in the 17th minute while Nasirul doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Saif in the 41st minute of the match.
After resumption, Sazzad further widened the team's margin scoring the third goal for Saif in the 81st minute of the match. Japanese forward Misawa, however, aroused some hope for Muktijoddha scoring two goals in span of four minutes as Misawa pulled one back scoring his first goal in the 87th minute further reduced the margin scoring his second goal from a spot kick in the 90+1st minute, but it was not enough for them to change the fate of the match.
Sajon Mia of Muktijoddha got the marching order by the referee following his double yellow cards.
Saif SC will play their last group match against Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited while Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra (KC), who are out from the competition race following their second consecutive losses, meet Bangladesh Army Football team on Monday (Dec 6).
Both the matches will be held at the same venue.
Friday's match: Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society vs Swadhinata Krira Sangha at 5.45 pm.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Salah stars as Liverpool thrash Everton
Chelsea snatch Watford win
Silva's gem fires Man City to victory at Villa
Messi shows off Ballon d'Or as PSG held by Nice
Real go seven points
Warner thrives on criticism
Bangabandhu Basketball League's results
Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand: Southee


Latest News
Siblings injured in Munshiganj gas cylinder blast die
Global Covid cases surpass 264 million
Unidentified woman found dead in city's Diabari
Ronaldo begins Man Utd revival with 800th goal in career
Fans salute 'Ballon d'Or Benzema'
Pakistan's Sarfaraz, Hasan left out of squad for West Indies series
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Rohingya Repatriation: Japan to encourage Myanmar to take concrete measures
No boarding passes if SA returnees not fully vaccinated: FM
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
Man, son killed in Rajshahi road crash on way to school
Canada bans entry from more countries as Omicron cases detected. Full list here
Man jailed for spreading wife's nude photos
American Health Organisation: Omicron likely to spread beyond Canada, Brazil
CDC reports 1st omicron case in the US
Admission to all schools must be completed by Dec 30
BGMEA seeks Russian support for RMG exports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft