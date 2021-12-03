Saif SC earn 2nd win in Independence Cup

Saif Sporting Club recorded their second successive victory in Riviera Independence Cup Football when they beat 10-man Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra (KC) by 3-2 goals held on Thursday at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

With the day's win, the Federation Cup runners-up Saif SC almost confirmed their spot of quarterfinal with six points from two matches while Muktijoddha Sangsad KC who earlier lost their first match to Mohammedan, yet to open their account playing the same number of matches.

In the day's match, forward Foysal Ahmed Fahim, defender Nasirul Islam and midfielder Sazzad Hossin scored one goal each for Saif who led the first half by 2-0 goals.

Japanese forward Tetsuaki Misawa struck twice for Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra.

Fahim opened an account scoring the first goal for Saif early in the 17th minute while Nasirul doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Saif in the 41st minute of the match.

After resumption, Sazzad further widened the team's margin scoring the third goal for Saif in the 81st minute of the match. Japanese forward Misawa, however, aroused some hope for Muktijoddha scoring two goals in span of four minutes as Misawa pulled one back scoring his first goal in the 87th minute further reduced the margin scoring his second goal from a spot kick in the 90+1st minute, but it was not enough for them to change the fate of the match.

Sajon Mia of Muktijoddha got the marching order by the referee following his double yellow cards.

Saif SC will play their last group match against Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited while Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra (KC), who are out from the competition race following their second consecutive losses, meet Bangladesh Army Football team on Monday (Dec 6).

Both the matches will be held at the same venue.

Friday's match: Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society vs Swadhinata Krira Sangha at 5.45 pm. -BSS







