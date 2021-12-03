Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 December, 2021, 12:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Four more players included ongoing hockey camp

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) have included four more players in the ongoing training hockey's camp for the upcoming Men's Asian Hero Asian Champions Trophy.
The BHF press release said according to the demand of coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy, four more players -- Al Nahiyan Shuvo, Raju Ahmed Tapu, Abed Uddin and Rajibul Hasan Rocky -- have been included in the team.
The hockey's training camp started from Wednesday last at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan under the supervision of Gobinathan.    
Earlier on Sunday last, the BHF announced a 28-member preliminary squad for the Men's Asian Hero Asian Champions Trophy scheduled to be held on December 14-22 at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city.
Apart from host Bangladesh, five more countries -- India, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea - will take part in the prestigious tournament.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Salah stars as Liverpool thrash Everton
Chelsea snatch Watford win
Silva's gem fires Man City to victory at Villa
Messi shows off Ballon d'Or as PSG held by Nice
Real go seven points
Warner thrives on criticism
Bangabandhu Basketball League's results
Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand: Southee


Latest News
Siblings injured in Munshiganj gas cylinder blast die
Global Covid cases surpass 264 million
Unidentified woman found dead in city's Diabari
Ronaldo begins Man Utd revival with 800th goal in career
Fans salute 'Ballon d'Or Benzema'
Pakistan's Sarfaraz, Hasan left out of squad for West Indies series
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Rohingya Repatriation: Japan to encourage Myanmar to take concrete measures
No boarding passes if SA returnees not fully vaccinated: FM
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
Man, son killed in Rajshahi road crash on way to school
Canada bans entry from more countries as Omicron cases detected. Full list here
Man jailed for spreading wife's nude photos
American Health Organisation: Omicron likely to spread beyond Canada, Brazil
CDC reports 1st omicron case in the US
Admission to all schools must be completed by Dec 30
BGMEA seeks Russian support for RMG exports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft