Four more players included ongoing hockey camp

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) have included four more players in the ongoing training hockey's camp for the upcoming Men's Asian Hero Asian Champions Trophy.

The BHF press release said according to the demand of coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy, four more players -- Al Nahiyan Shuvo, Raju Ahmed Tapu, Abed Uddin and Rajibul Hasan Rocky -- have been included in the team.

The hockey's training camp started from Wednesday last at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan under the supervision of Gobinathan.

Earlier on Sunday last, the BHF announced a 28-member preliminary squad for the Men's Asian Hero Asian Champions Trophy scheduled to be held on December 14-22 at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city.

Apart from host Bangladesh, five more countries -- India, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea - will take part in the prestigious tournament. -BSS





