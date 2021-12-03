Tigers start practice for Dhaka Test, Shakib joins

Video
Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh�s Shakin Al Hasan (L) and Taskin Ahmed (R) attend a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium ahead of the second Test cricket match in Dhaka on December 2, 2021. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's Shakin Al Hasan (L) and Taskin Ahmed (R) attend a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium ahead of the second Test cricket match in Dhaka on December 2, 2021. photo: AFP

Bangladesh National Cricket Team started practice on Thursday ahead of the second and final match of the two-match Test series against Pakistan starting on December 4 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
All the players of Bangladesh squad for the forthcoming Test started sweating after lunch although Shakib Al Hasan was seen to come in the ground at 11:00am and started batting practice against net bowlers.
Shakib named for Dhaka Test but started practice from his own accord couple of days back and joined with the team on Thursday afternoon following to getting the negative report for Covid-19 test. He was seen to engage with peer cricketers during team running session.
The southpaw sustained hamstring injury during T20i World Cup and subsequently had missed the T20i series against Pakistan followed by the Chattogram Test.
Shakib however, is heard to withdraw himself from forthcoming New Zealand tour for personal reason.
Right arm speedster Taskin Ahmed also returned in action recovering from injury. New rookie Naim Sheikh also joined in team practice but was very shaky with the bat while opener Saif Hasan, who played in Chattogram Test has been ruled out of Dhaka Test since he has been suffering from typhoid fever.
Bangladesh conceded an eight wickets' defeat to Pakistan in Chattogram. Shakib and Taskin's return therefore, is surely a boost for Tigers to turn around at home of cricket, Mirpur.





