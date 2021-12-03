Omicron variant not a bar for BPL in January, says BCB CEO

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the most expensive franchise cricket tournament of the country didn't take place in 2020 and the current year due to upsurge of Covid-19.

BCB however, are all set to arrange the T20 gala in January-February next year despite the apprehension of the new variant of Covid-19 named 'Omicron'. Recently the ICC postponed Women's World Cup qualifier in the midway amidst the South Africa origin variant threat and Bangladesh Women's cricket team returned home from Zimbabwe ensuring their spot in the World Cup in New Zealand in next year.

Bangladesh cricket authorities still are not willing to think the raise of new variant as a threat.

"We are in a decision till now that we've a slot for BPL between January 20 and February 20," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told journalists on Thursday at Mirpur. "We must complete the event by this time".

No patient in the country is tested positive for the new variant till date and the government have already restricted flights with some countries as precautionary measure. The BCB is concern about the circumstances and Chowdhury is optimistic that omicron will not hamper the BPL arrangements.

"The impact of omicron is not that much in our country and everything is going on normally. If the government impose any restriction on travel for overseas teams then we'll think accordingly and will fine-tune," he added.

The BCB had arranged the seven-team franchise event on seven occasions successfully from the year 2012.









