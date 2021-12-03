Properly use seeds, fertilizer, water for better agri-output

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Thursday urged the country's farmers to increase agriculture productions with coordination of seeds, fertilizer and irrigation.

"Water is a key natural component for growing crops. It's urgent to ensure proper use of water resources to develop agri-productions," he said while addressing a seminar titled 'Web-based irrigation information system sustainable development of minor irrigation' organized by Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) at its auditorium.

BADC Chairman AFM Hayatullah chaired the event while Center for Environmental and Geographic Information Services (CEGIS) Executive Director Malik Fisa Abdullah Khan presented the keynote.

Agriculture Ministry's Senior Secretary Mesbahul Islam, BRAC University's Advisor Prof Ainun Nishat, former DAE Director General Dr Hamidur Rahman and BADC Member Director Ziaul Haque also spoke the programme.

Dr Razzaque said the efficiency level of irrigation has to be enhanced. The irrigation management has to be spread as the farmer can be benefited. Later, the Minister launched official functions of a web-based portal on irrigation information.

The software of the web page will contain the details about irrigation equipment, its location, ownership, capacity, sources of usable energy and expenses.