Fakhrul blames Law Minister for hinting at vote rigging again



Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Thursday demanding release of the party's ailing Chairperson Khaleda Zia for arrangement of her better treatment abroad. photo : Observer

Fakhrul has made the remark at a human chain programme in front of the National Press Club demanding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia release from jail and her treatment abroad.

Fakhrul said, "The government has seized power by force. They want to re-establish one-party rule in the country by destroying the hopes and aspirations of the people." BNP Secretary General considers Law Minister's statement as an indication of vote rigging. Fakhrul Islam said, "The words of the Law Minister have proved once again that the government is conspiring to hold elections at night like that of 2018." "The government needs to send BNP Chairperson abroad for medical treatment for their own interest," said Fakhrul Islam and added, "Khaleda Zia is the favorite leader of 160 million people of the country. If there is any harm to her, the people of this country will not forgive you. So without delay release Khaleda Zia and send her abroad for treatment."

Supporting the students' movement, Fakhrul said, "When we were student, we used to pay half fare for buses, trains and launches. Even after the liberation, students had paid half fair in the transport for a long time. Now the government is saying, half fare cannot be ensured in the private transports."









