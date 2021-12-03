PCR labs at airport to commensurate with number of passengers: Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the number of laboratories will be increased if the number of passengers at the airport increases.

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark after inspecting the testing facilities of Dubai-bound passengers at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday.

Regarding omicron, a new type of coronavirus, the Health Minister said, "Everyone is worried about omicron. We are also careful, but we will not panic. As we know, it spreads very fast though the infection shows mild symptoms. The symptoms are not as severe as that of Delta variant. We will let you know when we receive the full report from the World Health Organization (WHO). Until then we have to be careful. People have to wear a mask."

"Many do not come to get the vaccine. We still have 40 million vaccines, there is no shortage of vaccines. We are doing well in all aspects of controlling Covid-19. Vaccination activities have gained momentum. About 50 per cent of the target population has been vaccinated. The number of deaths and infections has decreased. As a result, our country's economic activities are good. Bangladesh has created a good image abroad. There are no sanctions anywhere for Bangladesh. We are good from all sides," he said.









