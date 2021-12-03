Jabbar stresses on digital skill for students

Emphasizing on the digital skills of the students, Minister for Post and Telecommunication Mustafa Jabbar on Thursday said that the future of the country depends on people's intellectual skills.

He said this while talking as a chief guest on the second day of the festival marking the hundredth founding anniversary of Dhaka University, the oldest university of the country, at the university premises.

Pointing on the participating students, the minister said, "I will make a request to you. Whether you study arts, science, commerce, medical or engineering, I have no comment on it. Only one condition you should fulfill and that is everyone must acquire digital skills."

Explaining digital skills, he said that no matter what others say, using the internet is also a digital skill.

"You will acquire this skill. But do not abuse. This is an opportunity for you. You will definitely use it. But, you need not be a programmer to do this, you need not be an expert. You have to use this skill to do better in the days ahead of your life," Jabbar added.

Mustafa Jabbar further said, we are in the fourth industrial revolution. Digital Bangladesh is clearly not limited to the Fourth Industrial Revolution. We will build Bangabandhu's advanced, prosperous and exploitation-free 'Sonar Bangla'.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University Professor Emeritus AK Azad Chowdhury presided over the programme while former executive director of Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) and former advisor to the caretaker government Advocate Sultana Kamal, Honorary Professor in the Department of International Business of Dhaka University Khandaker Bazlul Haque, Jagannath University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Imdadul Haque and eminent playwright Nasir Uddin Yusuf Bachchu were also present.





