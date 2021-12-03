Students defy police to hold road safety protest in Rampura



Students demonstrate at Rampura in the capital on Thursday as part of their ongoing programmes for realization of their demand including compensation to families of recent road accident victims, adequate measures for ensuring road safety and fifty percent discount for students in public transports across the country. photo : Observer

Students marched from the Hatirjheel area to Rampura Bridge around 1:40 pm on Thursday and formed a human chain.

Shohag Samia, a student from Khilgaon Model College who led the protest, alleged that protesters had come to the Rampura Bridge area for a non-violent protest earlier in the day, but were turned away by police as 'there weren't enough protesters'.

"The government and the police do not want peaceful protest," she said. "There were 10-15 of us so they didn't let us stay. But now we have returned in force and are holding our demonstration. No matter what obstacles we face, even if our lives are in danger, we will continue our protests."

The protesters chanted slogans, including: 'Police cannot stop our movement', 'Attacks will not stop our movement', 'Threats will not deter our movement', 'We want safe roads', and 'We want justice'.

The protesters also held a two-minute silence in memory of those killed in road accidents.

"We cannot allow them to take up positions here," Nurul Amin, additional deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Khilgaon Zone, had told the media. "If they do, it will create unrest. We know this. It will interfere with the regular flow of traffic." -bdnews24.com









