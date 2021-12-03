Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 December, 2021, 12:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Students defy police to hold road safety protest in Rampura

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156

Students demonstrate at Rampura in the capital on Thursday as part of their ongoing programmes for realization of their demand including compensation to families of recent road accident victims, adequate measures for ensuring road safety and fifty percent discount for students in public transports across the country. photo : Observer

Students demonstrate at Rampura in the capital on Thursday as part of their ongoing programmes for realization of their demand including compensation to families of recent road accident victims, adequate measures for ensuring road safety and fifty percent discount for students in public transports across the country. photo : Observer

A group of students is holding a protest rally in the Rampura Bridge area to press for nine road safety demands despite police efforts.
Students marched from the Hatirjheel area to Rampura Bridge around 1:40 pm on Thursday and formed a human chain.
Shohag Samia, a student from Khilgaon Model College who led the protest, alleged that protesters had come to the Rampura Bridge area for a non-violent protest earlier in the day, but were turned away by police as 'there weren't enough protesters'.
"The government and the police do not want peaceful protest," she said. "There were 10-15 of us so they didn't let us stay. But now we have returned in force and are holding our demonstration. No matter what obstacles we face, even if our lives are in danger, we will continue our protests."
The protesters chanted slogans, including: 'Police cannot stop our movement', 'Attacks will not stop our movement', 'Threats will not deter our movement', 'We want safe roads', and 'We want justice'.
The protesters also held a two-minute silence in memory of those killed in road accidents.
"We cannot allow them to take up positions here," Nurul Amin, additional deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Khilgaon Zone, had told the media. "If they do, it will create unrest. We know this. It will interfere with the regular flow of traffic."    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Properly use seeds, fertilizer, water for better agri-output
Fakhrul blames Law Minister for hinting at vote rigging again
BNP doesn’t care country’s court law: Quader
Daroga Masjid in Keraniganj wins UNESCO ‘Award of Merit’
PCR labs at airport to commensurate with number of passengers: Minister
Jabbar stresses on digital skill for students
Students defy police to hold road safety protest in Rampura
108 hospitalized with dengue


Latest News
Siblings injured in Munshiganj gas cylinder blast die
Global Covid cases surpass 264 million
Unidentified woman found dead in city's Diabari
Ronaldo begins Man Utd revival with 800th goal in career
Fans salute 'Ballon d'Or Benzema'
Pakistan's Sarfaraz, Hasan left out of squad for West Indies series
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Rohingya Repatriation: Japan to encourage Myanmar to take concrete measures
No boarding passes if SA returnees not fully vaccinated: FM
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
Man, son killed in Rajshahi road crash on way to school
Canada bans entry from more countries as Omicron cases detected. Full list here
Man jailed for spreading wife's nude photos
American Health Organisation: Omicron likely to spread beyond Canada, Brazil
CDC reports 1st omicron case in the US
Admission to all schools must be completed by Dec 30
BGMEA seeks Russian support for RMG exports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft