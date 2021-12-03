108 hospitalized with dengue

Some 108 more people hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of them, 46 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 62 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 27,451 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 2. Among them, a total of 27,030 patients have returned home after recovery.



