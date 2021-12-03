Video
BANKING EVENT

FSIBL distributes mask to Rugby Federation Union

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Desk

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) handed over10,000 pcs Mask to Bangladesh Rugby Federation Union to be distributed to school-college students and mass people of the country to prevent world pandemic Corona Virus , says a press release.
Md. Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director of the Bank handed over the mask to Mousum Ali, General Secretary of Bangladesh Rugby Federation Union. Among others, Shahazada Basunia, SVP and Head of Public Affairs and Brand Communication Division, S. H. Adra, Coach of Bangladesh Rugby Team along with other officials were present on the occasion.



FSIBL distributes mask to Rugby Federation Union
