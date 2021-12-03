Video
BANKING EVENT

Standard Bank holds its 350th board meeting

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Standard Bank Ltd 350th Board Meeting was held at MCCI Building, Dhaka, recently. Chairman of the Board of Directors KaziAkram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting, says a press release.
It was attended by Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Saha, Directors Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Md. Zahedul Hoque, Ferozur Rahman, Md. Monzur Alam, S. A. M. Hossain, Al-Haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Gulzar Ahmed, Ferdous Ali Khan, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, A K M Abdul Alim, Md. Abul Hossain and Independent Director Najmul Huq Chaudhury.
Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director and CRO Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Directorand  CBO M. Latif Hasan, Coordinator of SBL Islami Bank Conversion Project Md. Mohon Miah and acting Company Secretary Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA attended the meeting.


