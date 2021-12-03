

AB Bank, foodpanda sign business deal

AB Bank Product & Segments Head Md. Rezaul Shahriar and foodpanda Bangladesh Corporate Sales Head Syed Fayad Munaim signed the agreement in the presence of AB Bank Deputy Managing Director Abdur Rahman and foodpanda Bangladesh Sales Director Shahrukh Hasnine.The event was also attended by senior executives of both the organizations.





